TGH needs more blood to save lives

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Nov 29, GNA - More accident victims, pregnant women and anaemic children in and around Tema could lose their lives if residents do not donate more blood.

The Tema General Hospital Blood Bank which supplies blood to public and private health institutions in the Tema Metropolis and beyond can no longer meet its monthly demand.

While the Metropolis needs at least 600 pints of blood monthly, the highest it could get was about 400 units leaving a deficit of over 200.

Mr John Ahadjie, Blood Organizer at the Tema General Hospital, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency during a blood donation exercise organized by the Tema Metro Health Providers Association and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) with support from the Rotary Club of Tema, BC Global Foundation among other stakeholders.

Mr Ahadjie said even though the blood bank often turned to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to provide the needed blood when Tema experienced shortage, residents must voluntarily donate.

He further noted that stocks for all the eight blood groups were needed, adding that "O positive" blood was the most needed while "O negative" was the most scarce blood type available.

The blood organizer pleaded with residents not to wait for an emergency before donating blood but should rather donate ahead of a situation as that was the only way to save lives.

He encouraged people aged between 17 and 60 years who weigh above 50 kilograms to participate in blood donation exercises as well as voluntarily walk into the blood bank to donate, Dr Tease Kyemenu-Caiquo, Past President of Tema Metro Health Providers Association. Bemoaned the lack of interest in blood donation by workers in the various firms and industries in Tema.

Dr Kyemenu-Caiquo said companies must always encourage their employees to donate blood to stock the blood bank as according to him, workers in the Metropolis were one of the critical group of people who needed blood transfusion in industrial accidents.

He also suggested that people who fall within the blood donating age must be made to donate a pint of blood before being issued with a driver's license, this he said would ensure the availability of the needed blood to save road accident victims.

He appealed to individuals and organizations to support the Health Directorate to purchase a blood screening machine as the Blood Bank at the Tema General Hospital lacked one.

Bloods collected from donation programmes, are therefore sent to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for screening before being stored at Tema General Hospital.

Dr John Yabani, Tema Metropolitan Health Director, commended the organizers of the blood donation exercise and said their effort have helped saved a lot of lives.

Dr Yabani also reiterated the need for more residents to donate and therefore encourage workers and students not to shy away from blood donation exercises.

Mr Emmanuel A. Aboanor, Tema Metropolitan Coordinating Director, said the TMA was putting in interventions to ensure the reduction of high maternal mortality rate recorded at the Tema General Hospital. GNA