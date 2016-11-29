Special voting exercise to be conducted in 284 polling stations

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA - Out of the 30,000 polling stations, the Electoral Commission (EC) has designated for the December 7 polls, 284 have been set aside for the special voting on Thursday December 1.

Mr Eric Fleming Kofi Dzakpasu, the EC Head of Communications, said the Commission was expecting a total of 127,394 valid registered voters to take part in the special voting; declaring that the Commission was ready to conduct the exercise.

He noted that each of the 275 constituencies in the country were entitled to at least one special voting centre; however due to the very huge voter population, some constituencies such as La Dadekotopon had been increased.

'Everything is in place for the special voting, that is the register of the special voters, all the necessary materials in terms of the ballot papers, pink sheets, biometric verification device and all the ballot boxes,' Mr Dzakpasu stated on Tuesday in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He explained that those partaking in the special voting exercise were officers of the EC, media professionals, and members of the security forces such as the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Immigration Service, who would be monitoring the December 7 general election.

He said those who were part taking in the special voting exercise would be voting in their constituencies where they registered.

He said the special voting centres list with their code numbers would be on display on the Commission website for the public.

He noted that the Commission was set for the elections and asked stakeholders to ensure the success of the process by playing by the rules.

GNA