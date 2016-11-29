YEA, Millennium Promise launches eHealth

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA - The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in collaboration with the One Million Community Health Workers (1mCHW) Campaign of Millennium Promise, has launched the eHealth Technical Assistants (ETA) Module in Accra.

The Module, was launched was to support the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service (GHS) to introduce digital health supports with a community based health data system.

The ETA module, which is under the Community Health Assistants Module of YEA is being rolled out to fast track Ghana's strides towards achieving universal health coverage and meeting the increasing demands under the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr Kobina Beecham, Chief Executive Officer of YEA speaking at the launch said the Module would also contribute to YEA's quest to create job opportunities for the youth in Ghana and contribute to SDG Eight that stipulates promoting full and productive employment and decent work for all.

Explaining how the Module would work, Mr Beecham said: 'Thousand ladies and gentlemen from various communities were enrolled onto the Module after they had been given a classroom training to collect data and provide health and technical assistance to Community Health Workers.'

The ETAs were trained by a joint team of facilitators from the Centre for Health Information Management of the Ghana Health Service; the College of Health and Wellbeing, Kintampo and the 1mCHW Campaign on basics in ICT education and security, the District Health Information Management Systems, introduction to the eTracker system, telemedicine and troubleshooting.

The CEO after launching the Module noted that the ETA will work within a period of two years under the District Health Director, adding that selection of people onto the Module was based on the facts that an individual had lived within a community for long, and knew a lot about the community and understood their language.

He said the Agency would work hard to ensure that the Ministry retained most of the individuals on the Module after their two- year period contract.

'We want to take health care to the next level and very soon we hope to get tablets that can detect illnesses and diseases of inidviduals when they come into contact with blood samples,' he said.

Chief Nathaniel Ebo Nsarko, Country Director of ImCHW Campaign and Millennium Promise Ghana explained to the GNA in an interview that the Campaign had to donate 500 hundred state of the art ICT tablets, 500 uniforms, and 1000 knapsacks to the ETA through YEA.

He explained that the items were necessary to help the ETA support CHWs with health related data collection, transmission, storage, analysis, use, retrieval and archiving.

Chief Ebo Nsarko said the ETAs will be give standardized minimum wage according to the demands of the country.

Dr Patrick Aboagye of the GHS said the tablet being given to the ETAs was important enough to sustain the Module, adding that it could make the CHWs had backup data even when an information is lost.

He urged the ETAs to ensure that they work hard to ensure that the Module achieved the goals for which it was organised.

GNA