Oda Catholic Church celebrates silver jubilee

Akim Oda (E/R), Nov. 29, GNA - The Akim Oda deanery under the Koforidua Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, has held a programme to launch of the 25th anniversary of the Diocese.

It coincided with the Feast of Christ the King and the climax of the Jubilee Year of Mercy.

According to history the Koforidua Diocese was created from the Accra Arch Diocese in 1992 and has five deaneries under it namely Nkawkaw, Asamankese, Koforidua, Krobo and Oda.

Most Reverend Father Charles Palmer Buckle was the then the Bishop of the Diocese but now the Archbishop of Accra.

Rev Fr Christopher Deh, the Parish Priest of St Andrew Parish - Akim Swedru who deputised for the Dean; Very Rev Fr Sylvester Agyapong, said, the launching marked the 25th anniversary of the Diocese to be celebrated in November 2017.

He said the event was very significant due to the two other activities: the celebration of feast of Christ the King and the climax of the jubilee year of mercy.

The Oda deanery held the programme with seven parishes in the area, some of which were St Andrew Parish - Akim Swedru, Our Lady of Fatima Parish - Oda and Christ the King Parish.

The programme was on the theme: "Renewing Our Faith in the Light Of The New Evangelisation."

Rev Fr Tony Asare, the Parish Priest of St Joseph the worker Parish - Community 8, Tema who was the guest speaker for the function described feast of Christ the King as, the kingship of Christ both in heaven and on earth and it must reign in the hearts of men.

This, he said should serve as instruments for the interior sanctification of the souls.

Christ the King Sunday is observed as the last Sunday of the liturgical years.

Rev Fr Asare also explained the Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy as a period of prayer held from the feast of the Immaculate Conception, December 8, 2015 to the feast of Christ the King, November 20, 2016.

He therefore admonished Christians to live Christlike attitude to merit the kingdom of God.

He called for peace to prevail during and after the December 7 general election.

As part of the programme the Rev Fr Tony Asare unveiled the 25th anniversary cloth for 2017 celebration.

GNA