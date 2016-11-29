The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Africa | 29 November 2016

Rwanda opens probe into French officials' genocide role: prosecutor

By AFP
Rwanda opened a formal probe into 20 French officials suspected of playing a role in the 1994 genocide, the prosecutor general said November 29, 2016. By JOSE CENDON (AFP/File)
KIGALI (Rwanda) (AFP) - Rwanda on Tuesday opened a formal probe into 20 French officials suspected of playing a role in the 1994 genocide which left some 800,000 dead, the prosecutor general said.

"The inquiry, for now, is focused on 20 individuals whom, according to information gathered so far, are required by the prosecution authority to explain or provide clarity on allegations against them," said a statement by prosecutor general Richard Muhumuza.

