Ashanti Youth condemns gross disrespect to Manhyia, Mahama

The Ashanti Youth Association (AYA) has condemned what it describes as gross disrespect shown to the Manhyia Palace and the President during the one-week observation of the late Asantehemaa.

Asanteman was in grief over for the death of the Queen mother of the Ashanti stool Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa, Ampem II, the mother of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The 111-year-old queen mother who reigned for 39 years passed early November.

The solemnity of the occasion gave way to chants, hoots for President John Mahama and his biggest adversary in December's election Nana Akufo-Addo suggestive of a political campaign ground; indicative of the political season the country is engrossed in.

And it all happened at the Manhyia Palace, much to the chagrin of some chiefs.

Members of the Asante Youth Association blame the action of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for what happened.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Vice President of Association, Dr Ronald Ofori asked the Party to call its members to order.

He said their attention was brought to the fact that a "political grouping of some sort were responsible for heckling members of government who have come to mourn with us."

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com