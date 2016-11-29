Mahama petitioned to make December 7 a holiday

President John Dramani Mahama has been asked to make Wednesday, December 7, 2016, the day Ghanaians will go to the polls, a holiday.

A Ghanaian, Derek Laryea who petitioned the President on Monday explained that the move will enable more Ghanaian to cast their votes since they would not have to go to work or school.

He further noted that failure to declare the day a holiday will disenfranchise a lot of Ghanaians.

“Mr. President, I am of the firm conviction, as I believe are outstanding majority of Ghanaians as well, that should the 7th of December, 2016 not be declared as a holiday, it will disenfranchise many Ghanaians and prevent them including myself from performing the essential civic responsibility to vote,” the petition added.

The petition comes on the back of announcement by the Ministry of Interior, Prosper Bani which stated that the Election Day is not a holiday and subsequent notice by the Ghana Education Service to educational institutions in the country affirming the Ministry’s statement.

Below is the full petition:

PETITION TO DECLARE 7TH DECEMBER, 2016 A NATIONAL HOLIDAY

I write to humbly petition your high office to declare 7th December a national holiday for the reasons outlined below.

Your Excellency, as you know, universal adult suffrage is a cornerstone of our nascent democracy. Indeed it is one of the pillars on which our Constitution rests, as can be seen in the preamble. This year, the parliamentary and presidential elections come off on Wednesday 7th December 2016, which happens to be a week day.

Mr. President, I am of the firm conviction, as I believe are outstanding majority of Ghanaians as well, that should the 7th of December, 2016 not be declared as a holiday, it will disenfranchise many Ghanaians and prevent them including myself from performing the essential civic responsibility to vote.

Your Excellency, as at the time of writing this letter, there was no indication by your Honourable Ministerof Interior that the said date shall be a holiday. It is for this reason that I humbly petition your high office and appeal to your good conscience and innermost sense of nationalism, to declare Wednesday 7th December, 2016 a national holiday.

Please be assured that Ghanaians, including myself shall be exceedingly grateful to you for granting this petition.

Sincerely,

Signed

Derek Laryea

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin