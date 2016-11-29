MP accuses EC, Tema Naval base Commander of sabotage in Special Voting

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) and Tema Naval Base Command of a deliberate attempt to weaken his control in the constituency ahead of the polls.

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover says the EC working in sync with the Naval Base Commanding Officer has transferred over 50 registered voters who would be taking part in the Thursday December 1 Special Voting which comes to different constituencies.

He told Joy News' Favour Nunoo that he had received complaints from some Naval personnel who said they have been sent to the Tema Central and West to cast their ballot.

Mr Titus-Glover said he found the action of the EC unacceptable especially when the people have chosen to vote in the Tema East Constituency.

With a day to the Special Voting exercise across the country, the NPP MP said more than 60 naval personnel would be disenfranchise if the Commission does not address the issue.

"If per their voters ID card, the people are voting in Tema East Constituency and you send their names to Tema Central and West clearly either I am suspecting the navy who are doing something untoward or the EC," Titus-Glover said.

He said he has officially informed the Tema East Metro EC Director about the incident who has promised to notify the Headquarters for corrections to be effected.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers