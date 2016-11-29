Adversity In Life

When a believer becomes devastated because of adversity then, the believer has much growth to do. It is simple. The believer has to study the life of Christ in the Gospels. The believer also has to study the Epistles of Paul, James, and Peter. The Gospels teach the believer the tremendous suffering that Jesus endured at the cross for us. He did not commit a single act of sin and yet He suffered on our behalf. Paul, James, and Peter build on the sufferings of Christ and apply it to the adversity that His followers would experience in life. Therefore, Pastors and Evangelists are to teach these truths to their congregations. These biblical truths are antithetical to the Prosperity and Good Health gospel that is promoted in the United States, some of the Western world, and others.

If we could have our own way, nobody would embrace or accept suffering in his/her life. However, when we receive Christ as Lord and Savior and pick up the cross it entails denying ourselves. We are no longer the boss of our lives; Jesus is our Lord and Master. Therefore, as He suffered during His life on earth, we too would suffer. Furthermore, some of the sufferings we experience as followers of Christ are orchestrated by Satan and his minions. The good news however is that Christ has defeated them. Therefore, we can claim His victory, put on the complete armor of God, and walk in victory in spite of any circumstance in which we find ourselves.

This is why the Good Health and Prosperity Gospel are false and unbiblical. Christian TV is inundated with this false gospel. My challenge to those who peddle the gospel is that if a gospel cannot be preached in poor nations of our world then it is not the gospel at all. The answer is simple. The true gospel of Christ is a universal gospel that can be preached in finest places of the world and slums of Calcutta and Africa. The Apostle Paul states that those who want to live a godly live for Christ would endure persecution (2 Tim. 3:12). The truth is that sometimes persecution and suffering are orchestrated by Satan and his minions.