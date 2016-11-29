Prez Mahama Praises Chief Fire Officer  

John Dramani Mahama, the President of the Republic of Ghana, on a statement read on his behalf by the Minister for Interior, Prosper D.K. Bani, has applauded the Chief Fire Officer and the Command of the Service for exhibiting good leadership qualities and massive transformation in the Service.

Prosper D.K. Bani said he is not surprised that the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Chief Fire Officer continue to receive awards both home and abroad.

“You have indeed carved a good image for yourselves and it is my hope that you will continue in this direction so that we can have a Fire Service comparable to any Fire Institution in the world. The Good people of Ghana will continue to count on you for their safety,” he stated.

He mentioned the Home Fire Safety Certificate Project launched months ago which is meant to ensure that homes are supplied with fire dispense systems including fire and smoke alarms, and firefighting equipment, whilst occupants of the home are trained on the use of the equipment.

“I have observed with keen interest the performance of the Service in recent years and would recall Circle Twin Disaster of Flood and Fire in which the Service executed its duties per excellence to save a lot more lives and properties which could have been lost, but for the quick intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service (GHFS), through its efficient and effective response,” he stated.

Mr. Bani acknowledged the efforts of other stakeholders during the incident and urged them to continue to collaborate with each other in such emergencies.

“I must commend the Ghana National Fire Service once again for putting in place proactive measures to curb the rampant market fires. I will urge you not to rest on your oars but continue to do more of public education and sensitization to ensure that no fires are recorded in our markets in the years ahead,” he intimated.

He said this at a ceremony to handover twenty four (24) Fire Tenders of which fourteen (14) were on display which forms the last batch of one hundred and four (104) Fire Tenders from India through the Exim Bank of India credit facility.

The Sector Minister emphasized that the Government of Ghana had earlier taken delivery of 152 Fire Tenders from the Exim Bank-USA and the Belgium Government. Which brings the number to 256 Fire Tenders so far procured for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

He commended the Indian Government for making the Exim Bank of India Facility available to the Government of Ghana to help equip and retool the GNFS to provide rescue, evacuation and Fire Management services to the Ghanaian citizenry.

Mr. Bani reassured the fire personnel that the NDC Government shall fulfill to equip the Service with Hydraulic Platform to help the Service gain access to the ever increasing high rise buildings that are springing up in the country as a result of development the NDC has brought to Ghana.

According to him, the Government has approved a 20 percent rent allowance across board for all personnel of the Service effective January 2017 to improve the conditions of service of personnel.

He added that a sod was recently cut at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Brong Ahafo Region to begin the construction of an ultra-Modern Fire Acedemy and Training School to serve as a Centre of Excellence for the Fire industry in the West African sub-region.

The Chief Fire Officer, Dr. Albert Brown Gaisie, said, its quiet significant that as an institution we improve upon our human and logistical resources.

He indicated that fire fighting is a process and as an institution they are responsible for the prevention and management of undesired fires in this country.

According to him, one crucial thing is that they have not essentially covered the whole country but as these vehicles are made available to them, it makes it quiet imperative that they extend their services to cover other areas that are highly required.

At the moment, Dr. Gaisie noted that they are left with about 40 Metropolitans, Municipalities and districts to cover the whole country which eventually means they may still need more fire tenders to cover those areas.

He added that when fire tenders are available in terms of proximity, they will reach emergency scene on time thereby facilitating their response to those as quickly as possible.

The Chief Fire Officer indicated with these facilities handed over especially the dual purpose tender which has a combination of water and foam compound which goes a long way to suppress the occurrence of fire outbreak.

“So I think generally, it’s a welcoming new and taking delivery of 24 fire engines that means out of the 64 that are left, we’ve covered 24 and at the end of the day we have about 24 plus left. Hopefully, if the future presents us with more facilities, virtually we are covering the whole country and that is a quiet laudable effort,” he intimated.

Dr. Gaisie posited that from August 2015 to now, they have opend 34 fire stations and they hope to expand more.

He added that next week they are likely to open a new fire station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle because of the congestion, hazards and risk indentified within the area.

Remarkably, according to him, for the past 2years the country has not recorded any major market fire outbreaks and the regularity of fire outbreaks as it used to be, considerably has been reduced all because of the proactive measures which shall continue to sustained.

“It is my vision hopefully that by the end of next year, God willing we will be able to minimize the occurrence of fire outbreaks in this country closed to about 50 percent,” he intimated.