Military cooperation: France donates tactical vehicles to the Cameroonian armed forces engaged in the fight against Boko Haram

Ten French tactical vehicles and five transport trucks, including an all-equipped sanitary unit, were officially handed over on Tuesday November 29th to the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo, by French Ambassador Gilles Thibault.

These vehicles are equipped with weapons and transmission equipment and are accompanied with precision rifles, helmets and bullet-proof vests. All for a total value of 430 million FCFA, are destined for the Cameroonian army special units.

This second transfer of the year 2016 is part of the bilateral Franco-Cameroonian military cooperation, reinforced by the signature of a defence partnership agreement on May 21st 2009. It complements the training activities carried out throughout the year by the French military units in Gabon.

This material support is one of the concrete manifestations of the strengthening of France's solidarity with Cameroon in its fight against Boko Haram as it was announced by the President François Hollande during his visit in Yaoundé on July 3rd 2015.

Over the past year, in addition to the training and equipment of special units, Military cooperation between France and Cameroon has particularly increased in the field of mine clearance and information sharing to support the fight against terrorist armed groups.