Embassy Hosts Panel Discussion on Health as part of Commemorative Events

October 21st 2016 marked the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between Switzerland and Tanzania. As part of planned year-long anniversary events, the Embassy of Switzerland is hosted a panel discussion to x-ray the state of Tanzania’s health care system at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC). The discussion focused on providing a critical analysis of the current landscape of the health care delivery system and also provided an outlook on how equity and universality of access can be ensured sustainably. Notable panelists included Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Hon. Hamisi Kigwangalla and President of Swiss Academy of Sciences Prof. Marcel Tanner.

The event brought together key stakeholders in the health sector to identify innovative solutions in addressing challenges around service delivery, infrastructure, financing, medicine and equipment. Other contributing panelists included Dr. Hassan Mshinda, Director General of Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology; Dr. Meshack Shimwela, Hospital Director at Amana Regional Referral Hospital; Dr. Sulaiman Shahabuddin, CEO Aga Khan Health Services; and Mr. Kain Mbaya, CEO Strategis Insurance Co. Ltd. The discussion was moderated by Prof. Flora Kessy, Associate Professor of Social Policy and Development at Mzumbe University.

Opening remarks were given by Swiss Ambassador to Tanzania H.E Florence Tinguely Mattli and the discussion was closed by Ms. Romana Tedeschi, Head of International Cooperation at the Embassy of Switzerland.

Switzerland has been a trusted partner in Tanzania’s development since 1960. In health, Switzerland is promoting the equitable access to and improved quality of health services and care for women, children and communities in remote areas. As the current Chair of the Development Partners Group for Health (DPG Health), Switzerland aims to engage in health financing policy dialogue with development partners, Tanzanian government and other stakeholders in the sector.