The African Union receives Additional Financial Support From China for the AU Mission in Somalia

On November 28, the Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui, on behalf of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, signed with the Ambassador of the Chinese Mission to the AU a hand over certificate for the provision of USD1.2 million for support to the AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). It is to be recalled that China donated the same amount in 2015, in addition to several other donations in kind for the AU troops in Somalia.

In his remarks, the Chinese Ambassador reiterated China’s commitment to continue to support the AU in promoting peace and stability in the continent as well as to enhanced relationship and cooperation between China and the AU. The Commissioner for Peace and Security expressed his gratitude to China and indicated that the donation comes at a critical moment where AMISOM needs additional support for its engagement in Somalia. He also informed that the donation is earmarked for future operations and reiterated the need for other partners to strengthen and coordinate their support to AMISOM and the Somali national security forces.