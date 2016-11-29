The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 29 November 2016 17:00 CET

Security agencies in Eastern Region test polls preparedness

By GNA

By Prince Acquah, GNA
Koforidua (E/R), Nov 28, GNA - A simulation exercise has been held by the security agencies in the Eastern Region to test their preparedness for this year's presidential and parliamentary polls.

It focused mainly on crowd control and the protection of the ballot.

On hand to participate were officers and men from the police service, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), prisons, fire service and Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the exercise, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Peterkin Yentumi, the Regional Commander, said they were ready to provide adequate security protection for every voter.

He therefore encouraged all to go out in their numbers to vote on December 07.

DCOP Yentumi, who is the Chairman of the Regional Election Task Force, gave the assurance that they would be professional in the performance of their duties.

He advised the people to conduct themselves well to enable the election pass off without any nasty incidents.

