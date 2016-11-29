Mamfe takes steps to promote business development

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Mamfe (E/R), Nov 29, GNA - The Mamfehene, Nana Ansah Sasraku, has performed the ceremony for the construction of a multi-purpose commercial centre - to add impetus to the economic development of the area.

The six-storey building would serve as a business hub in the Akuapim Ridge.

It would provide space for banks, telecommunication companies and other commercial enterprises.

An initiative of the chiefs and people of Mamfe, it is expected to be ready within 18 months.

Nana Sasraku said it was part of the drive to create boost the local economy and give jobs to the people, especially the youth.

He said they were determined in their bid to make optimal use of the town's strategic location on the Accra-Koforidua-Tema road corridor and position it as a destination of choice for business operators.

That was the way forward to create wealth and transform the lives of people in the Akuapim area.

Nana Asiedu Okoo Ababio, chief of Larteh, applauded the Mamfehene for his foresight and indicated that the centre was going to open up the entire Akuapim area.

He called for strong support and cooperation of the people towards its smooth implementation.

