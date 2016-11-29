Fishermen receive training in hi-tech fishing

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast Nov. 29, GNA - One Hundred and sixty-six selected fishermen from landing sites in the Central Region have received training on effective use of fish finders, Global Positioning System (GPS) and its accessories.

The three-day training, which was held in Cape Coast, forms part of the ICT for Sustainable Fishing Project, a nationwide campaign by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), the Fisheries Commission and the National Canoe Fishermen Council.

It is to encourage the use of technology in locating shoals of fish and harvesting only the matured ones.

The project also aims at reducing the cost of fishing and mitigating the depleting fish stock in Ghana's territorial waters by reducing the harvest of fingerlings and the use of unorthodox fishing methods such as light, explosives and chemicals and undersized nets.

At the end of the training, GIFEC distributed 200 fish finders, 280 GPS and accessories to the beneficiaries.

Mr Kobby Owusu Acheampong, the Chief Executive Officer of GIFEC, and an aspiring candidate for the ruling National Democratic Congress in the Cape Coast North Constituency, urged the beneficiaries to take good care of the devices.

He said encouraging ICT in fishing could lead to better fishing experience and enhanced livelihoods of fishermen.

Mr Andrews Akiti, the Technical Manager of GIFEC, explained that the fish-finders used solar technology to show what was directly below a fisherman's boat or canoe, making it possible for fishermen to locate spots where there was significant amount of fish for harvesting.

He said 420 finders and accessories had been supplied to 29 landing sites along the coastal stretch of the country and the fishermen in those landing sites had been trained to use the equipment effectively.

He said GIFEC intended to equip 280 fishermen who had received fish finders with GPS to enhance navigation at the sea.

He expressed the hope that the devices would help in fuel reduction for fishing expeditions since fishermen would no longer roam the high seas in search of fish.

Mr Kwesi Acquah, the Central Regional Chief Fisherman, expressed gratitude to GIFEC, and Mr Acheampong for the initiative and indicated that the devices would facilitate and improve their work, especially at a time when the fish stock was depleting.

GNA