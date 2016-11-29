Premium Motors calls for better regulation of petroleum products

Premium Motors, dealers in Renault vehicles are pushing for a better regulation of petroleum products in the country.

Chief Executive of the dealership, Jihad Hijazi says this would not only enhance the performance and lifespan of vehicles but also help consumers make some savings on the maintenance and use of their vehicles.

There have recently been concerns about the quality of fuel sold on the Ghanaian market especially, following a global report that ranked Ghana as one of the countries with the most toxic diesel.

Speaking with JOY BUSINESS at the launch of its first ever Oroch pickups onto the Ghanaian market, Mr. Hajadi said authorities should act urgently to address the situation.

The newly launched Oroch pickups – the first of its kind in the Renault range of vehicles according to Mr. Hijazi, is currently the cheapest and most durable on the market, with the capacity to carry close to one ton.

The National Petroleum Authority is planning to start implementing, new quality levels for petroleum products for next year which meets international standards.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Kuuku Abban| Joy Business