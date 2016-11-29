Prove you are an economist – Bawumia to Amissah Arthur

The Vice Presidential nominee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has challenged the Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur, to prove him wrong by answering the 170 questions he posed on the state of Ghana's economy.

According to Dr. Bawumia, Mr Amissah-Arthur has not been able to prove to Ghanaians his understanding of issues facing the Ghanaian economy.

He said, comprehensive answers to the questions by Amissah-Arthur would have cleared the doubts of Ghanaians on who understands issues on Ghana's economy better and can best address them.

Dr. Bawumia at a public address on the state of Ghana's economy earlier this year, challenged Mr. Amissah-Arthur to respond to some questions and claims he made about the country's economy.

Addressing the Gbawaa College of Education’s chapter of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy (TESCON) at Pusiga on a two-day campaign tour of the Upper East Region, Dr. Bawumia said gross economic mismanagement by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) was to blame for the hardships in Ghana.

“The extent of mismanagement and the lack of understanding of this economy, when I presented the statement of the economy, the NDC said I was lying so I presented that with 170 statements of facts and I said true or false; Discuss.”

“The vice president Kwesi Amissah Arthur and the economic management team went into hiding, they said they will answer at the right time and now they say these are not questions. I [Bawumia] challenge the vice president Amissah Arthur, prove your words as an economist, and address these 170 statements one by one, true or false.”

“Analytically present your data, I want to see your data in answering these questions that is all; and prove yourself as an economist. We have to be serious about mismanagement of this economy”

Dr. Bawumia said the NDC government in spite of the high borrowing and discovery of oil, cannot sustain the social intervention programmes the NPP initiated under the erstwhile President John Kufour.

“The NDC government cannot pay the National health insurance, free maternal health, teacher and nursing trainees allowance, feeding grants, school feeding, contractors, youth employment among others so where is the money? Every major social intervention they say there is no money; but somehow magically the money appears when it is time for create, loot and share. There is money only when it’s time for SADA, GEEDA, WOYOME, KARPOWER, SUBAH, AMERI POWER and every corrupt deal there is money for it”

Dr. Bawumia appealed to the electorates to vote massively for the NPP to turn the fortunes of Ghana around for jobs and economic prosperity.

He paid a courtesy call on the chiefs of Tempane, Pusiga and Binduri and addressed mini rallies.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana