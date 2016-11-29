Gov’t will collect every pesewa paid through fraudulent judgment debt –Omane Boama

By Bernice Bessey ([email protected] )..

The Minister for Communication, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has told journalists during his turn at the 'meet the press' in Accra that government would pursue and collect every pesewa paid through fraudulent judgment debts.

According to him, the government, under President John Dramani Mahama, had shown great commitment of fighting corruption and protecting the public purse and would not relent on its efforts at achieving the desired results.

He said as part of efforts by government to secure the state coffers, a ten (10) year National Corruption Plan is being developed to check the cracks and leakages that caused people to steal from the state. He cautioned the public to stop mixing politics with judgment debt issues.

He called on the media not to limit themselves to the judgment debt paid to Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome alone, but to sincerely expand the scope to cover other judgment debts, like Great Cape Company Ltd and the Attorney-General & Minister for Justice and Ministry of Finance.

The Minister also announced that the first phase of the Kasoa flyover would be opened to traffic today to ease traffic congestion and time wasted whilst travelling from Accra to the Western and Central regions. President John Dramani Mahama is expected to perform the inaugural ceremony.

The project started in August 2015 and is expected to be completed in December 2016. According to Minister Boamah this shows a clear commitment of government to improve upon the road network in the country.

The entire project which involves the interchange, construction of schools and roads have been divided into three phases at the cost of $172 million. The project is being undertaken by Brazilian firm, Queiroz Galvao.

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah said with the effective measures put in place, especially in the area of healthcare, Ghanaians have the highest life expectancy in the sub-region.

He said life expectancy of an average Ghanaian is 63 years, as compared to Nigeria and Cote D'lvoire which are pegged at 50 and 56 respectively.

The Minister indicated that government had over the past few years invested heavily in the health sector, especially in the acquisition of medical equipment and multiplication of hospitals and clinics in the country.

According to him, evidence of improved health care is seen in the reduction of mother and child mortality, expansion of the National Health Insurance (NHIS) to cover more people and diseases among others.

Currently, he indicated, over 23,000 nurses had been employed alongside doctors by the Ministry of Health to facilitate health service delivery to the people.

On education

Touching on education, he said in addition to two new universities, government had successfully converted eight (8) Polytechnics to Technical universities to complement the country's effort at making technical and vocations skill learning a priority.

He added that the government would select one out of each region's Community Day Senior High School and turn them into center for sports excellence.

Additionally, he stated that enrolment of teachers into Colleges of Education has been increased, saying “teachers in service have also benefited from in-service training.”

He added that 70 of Community Day Senior High Schools would be completed by the end of the year.

On electricity, water and mobile connections, the Minister revealed that 80 percent of the population have access to potable water, 82% have access to electricity with mobile penetration standing at 35 million.