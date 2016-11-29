Disunity among B/A Chiefs, bane to Development -MCE





From Michael Boateng, Sunyani

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kwasi Oppong Ababio has observed that chieftaincy dispute is one of the factors militating against the development of Brong-Ahafo Region.

According to Mr. Oppong Ababio, the region is currently beleaguered with 54 chieftaincy disputes pending at the Regional House of chiefs, which does not auger well for rapid development.

“If not the government that is solely supporting the region with developmental projects, left with the chiefs alone, it would have been a devastating story when Brong-Ahafo is mentioned, all because of disunity among the chiefs,” he emphasized.

Speaking at the launch of Royal Chiefs and Queen Mothers' Association in Sunyani at the weekend, Mr. Oppong Ababio said there was lack of unity among the chiefs in the region, which also hinders rapid development.

“Every chief sees himself superior over the other, that is why though the region is highly blessed with all natural resources in terms of food crops, cash crops, minerals and timber, it trails in terms of development.” he noted.

The Royal Chiefs and Queen Mothers Association is made up of all sub-chiefs under the various Paramountcies within the Brong-Ahafo Region and beyond, to foster unity among themselves and protect and preserve the true culture and traditional values of the respective paramountcy.



Oboaman Bofotia Boa-Amponsem II, the Krontihene of Sunyani Traditional Council, who is the chairman and the initiator of the Association, explained that the Association is to help curb the increasing rate of chieftain disputes within the Traditional Authorities within the region.

According to Oboaman Bofotia Boa-Amponsem, the Association is to help in having well-accepted succession plans for the respective Traditional Councils, that would prevent unnecessary disputes whenever there is a vacant stool to be replaced.

He said the various Paramount Chiefs have their Union where they meet occasionally at the Regional and National House of Chiefs to make decisions of national interest. The Queen Mothers of the Paramountcies also have their National Association, “so it is prudent for the sub-chiefs or Royal Chiefs and Queen Mothers to come together under one umbrella to have a common goal and a single voice as well.”

Oboaman Bofotia Boamponsem noted that the effectiveness of the Royal Chiefs and Queens would help make the Paramount Chiefs really effective due to the research and coordination the sub-chiefs would offer in support of their sovereignty.

Nana Ofori Yeboah, Twafohene of Atebubu Traditional Council urged members of the Association to make honesty a hallmark in their activities.

He called on the Royal Chiefs and Queen Mothers to eschew discrimination, but welcome and listen to all sorts of suggestion and contribution from their subjects or subordinate to make them more effective to their respective jurisdictions.



