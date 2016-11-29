GTP sacks 139 workers



From Inusa Musah, Ashaiman..

One Hundred and thirty nine workers of the Ghana Textile Printing (GTP) have been sacked. The management of GTP communicated this to the affected workers last Wednesday in a letter, and the workers would be going home first week in December.

Sources within the company told The Chronicle that some of the affected workers, after reading the content of their letters collapsed, while others went on bended knees to weep uncontrollably. They could not fathom why they should be sent home at a time when Christmas was approaching and at a time most Ghanaians could hardly secure a sustainable job.

When contacted, Seth Mawuenyagah, the Union Chairman of the workers, confirmed the decision of the management, explaining that management took the decision based on a new plan to automate the Wax Department of the company.

The department had been operating under a system called 'manual blocking'; however, he said GTP had come a long way to grow to the international trend.

“In the world over, textile companies are moving from manual blocking to roller printing to cut down cost and reduce time constraints in the production processes.

“It is, therefore, necessary for us to also follow the pace by investing in automation. As we speak, we have five roller printing machines which will do the same work that manual had been doing. As a result of the automation, all the staff at the Wax Department have to go because we also want to be part of the latest technological development,” he said.

Mr. Mawuenyagah was quick to assure the affected workers that management had worked out a redundancy package for them.

One of the dismissed workers told The Chronicle on condition of anonymity that their dismissal had nothing to do with automation but the cost of doing business.

He said management had been complaining about unfair competition and cost of doing business due to excessive imposition of taxes by the government.



