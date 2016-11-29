Manhean Anglican JHS gets new school block

From Inusa Musah, Tema..

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has inaugurated a new 12-unit classroom block for the Anglican Junior High School (JHS) at Tema Manhean.

The new structure, one of six schools being built by the Assembly under its Industrial City Basic School initiative, is to help end the shift system in the Metropolis.

The three-storey 12-unit classroom block, with ancillary facility including ICT Laboratory, well-stocked library, Home Economics block and washrooms, was constructed with funds from the District Assembly's Common Fund.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Isaac Ashai Odamtten said the assembly, in its bid to eradicate the shift system, had started the construction of a number of schools, including a six-unit classroom block at Baatsona and Mexico Basic School at Community '2'.

Other structures to help end the shift system being constructed were a two-storey 12-unit classroom block at Lashibi and Adjei Kojo and a two-storey 12-unit classroom block at the Republic Road Primary School at Community Four.

“We are confident that these projects will, to a large extent, not only improve the human and educational well-being in the metropolis but also help produce brilliant students who will be worthy future leaders,” he said.

The Greater Accra Regional (GAR) Minister, Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo commended TMA for the intervention to improve on education in the community.

He said as the Regional Minister for Greater Accra, he would continue to promote education in the region by ensuring that all the assemblies under his jurisdiction utilized their resources efficiently and judiciously to expand and improve on infrastructure for the benefit of all.

The Tema Metropolitan Education Directorate's Public Relations Officer, Azeriya Ayeriga, deputizing for the Metropolitan Education Director, said the Assembly's investments in new school infrastructure was a challenge to all teachers to improve on their teaching skills to produce good students.

The Paramount Chief of Tema, Nii Adjei Kraku II, commended the TMA for taking steps to help improve on education in the Metropolis.

He was optimistic the edifice would raise the overall quality of education service delivery in the area.