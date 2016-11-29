Election 2016: Akufo-Addo Urges Mahama To Commit To Clean Campaign

The 2016 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to commit to a clean campaign ahead of next week’s elections.

Nana Akufo-Addo made this call when he toured the Central region on Monday to win the hearts and minds of the people there.

It is just about seven days and less than fifteen hours to the 2016 general elections.

Flagbearers of some political parties, including the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom and National Democratic Party (NDP)’s Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings said in a joint statement they have no confidence in the elections.

The NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo says there are people who have intentions of disrupting the electoral process through the use of fear and harassment.

I would want to urge our opponents to stop the manipulation and intimidation, Akufo-Addo said in Twi.

Transparent polls devoid of fear-mongering and intimidations, according to the three-time Presidential Candidate, will inspire electoral confidence in the result of the polls.

