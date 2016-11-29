General News | 29 November 2016 14:36 CET
NDC springs surprise birthday celebration for Mahama
President John Mahama was treated to a surprise birthday celebration early Tuesday morning before starting a heavily packed campaign schedule in the Central region.
The President turned 58 years old Tuesday. A cake designed with the party's colours - red,black and green - was presented to him surrounded by the Central Regional chairman of the party Allotey Jacobs.
Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|EA
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].