General News | 29 November 2016 14:36 CET

NDC springs surprise birthday celebration for Mahama

By MyJoyOnline

President John Mahama was treated to a surprise birthday celebration early Tuesday morning before starting a heavily packed campaign schedule in the Central region.

The President turned 58 years old Tuesday. A cake designed with the party's colours - red,black and green - was presented to him surrounded by the Central Regional chairman of the party Allotey Jacobs.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|EA

General News

This is the problem man has:He easily forgets that there will be a day he will be no more and nowhere he can be found on this earth.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
