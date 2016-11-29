Mahama commissions modern Kotokuraba market

President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned an ultra-modern Kotokuraba market in the Central region as part of his campaign tour of the region.

History of Kotokuraba market

The market has existed for years, and was a major trading site during pre-independence era which continued to grow to its present size. It served as a major point for all trade in the region. Its position made it a hotspot for economic activity, as major activities in the city went on in and around the area.

This led to the area quickly filling up with building for stores. Various trading houses brought their businesses close as it brought them closer to buyers.

The name of the market, which could mean 'crab village', is believed to derive from early settlers who made their living from the abundance of crabs in the bay.

Like many big markets in Ghana, most destruction to the Kotokoraba market has been through fires.Two major fires have razed parts of the market since 2000. In 2002 fire gutted the market, destroying goods worth thousands of cedis.

About 104 stalls and goods including textiles, provisions, toiletries and foodstuffs were completely destroyed. It took a combined team of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service drawn from Cape Coast, Mankessim, Apam and Takoradi more than two hours to bring the fire under control.

In both case the central government had to put in funds to rebuild the market, and in some cases paid some moneys as disaster relief to traders who had lost their wares.

Residents in the Cape Coast Township expressed their desire for the establishment of a new market to ease the congestion at the Kotokoraba market.

The call for a new market was mainly made by traders and market women who complained that the Kotokoraba market was overcrowded with people and vehicles, each struggling for space, while traders who are unable to get stalls within the market are can only display their wares in the streets, causing traffic jams.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|EA