CPP regional executives defect to NPP

Some regional executives of the Convention People's Party (CPP) in the Atwima Kwanwonma constituency in the Ashanti Region have defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The CPP parliamentary candidate for the constituency, James Sarfo who confirmed the move to Citi News said his colleagues took the decision on Monday to support both the NPP's parliamentary candidate and Nana Akufo-Addo.

“Our Vice Chairman who is acting as a Chairman now and second Vice Chairman and Deputy Women’s Organiser and the Secretary, they have pronounced their intentions to support the Member of Parliament and Nana Akufo Addo. ”

Mr Sarfo said the move came as a surprise to him and the party.

“…I had a meeting with them on Saturday night so I was surprised that unfortunately on Monday morning this thing happened.”

He further indicated that the party will soon take a decision on the next line of action.

“They have breached the constitution of the past so the regional executives will be meeting today to find a way out so that we can sanction or suspend , or dismiss them from the party.”

Members of various parties have defected to the NPP ahead of the upcoming election.

In September, over 800 supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) defected to the NPP. The defectors were from three communities comprising Kumbung-Kukuo Yipeli-Naayili and Duli Zugu.

They organized a rally at Duli Zugu, where the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate for the Kumbungu Constituency, Iddrisu Muqtar Dems and other party bigwigs from the Northern Region, officially welcomed them to the party.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah