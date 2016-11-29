The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Students Must Be Determined-Beige CEO

Mike Nyinaku, CEO of BEIGE Group
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the BEIGE Group who has been adjudged 'Entrepreneur of the Year,' Mike Nyinaku, has called on students in the country's universities to remain focused and make entrepreneurship part of their lives.

Mr Nyinaku disclosed this at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) during a panel discussion organised by the Association of African Universities under the theme: “Entrepreneurial Learning & Communities of Practice.”

“Entrepreneurship is a way of life; it's quite difficult to teach it, as it's more linked to one's behaviour, personal experiences, as well as aspirations. If you are not naturally disposed to exhibit those traits and are also not compelled by your environment to demonstrate them, then it would be difficult to portray that character,” he said.

Mr. Nyinaku, Ghana's sixth most influential person, added that opportunities exist but one has to be very determined to be able to take advantage of them.

The BEIGE Group CEO said, “What you gain as you graduate from school is knowledge. It's powerful but limited. Unless combined with practicable application of your knowledge, it cannot turn into skill.”

Touching on what most organisations look out for when employing graduates, Mr. Nyinaku hinted that values are essential in everything that one does. As a people we need to show positive values and ethics such as honesty, diligence, integrity, hardwork among others. Many young graduates and employees do not often show positive values on the job, hence lose their jobs.

Other speakers at the event were Prof. Goski Alabi, Dean, Centre for International Education & Collaboration, University of Professional Studies and Dr. Josephine Larbi-Apau, Presbyterian University College.

AAU represents the voice of institutions of higher education in Africa, and works as the apex organisation and forum for consultation, exchange of information and cooperation.

The AAU is based in Accra and has a current membership of over 380 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

