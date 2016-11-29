Presby Bids Moderator Farewell

Presbyterians from all over the country attended a special thanksgiving service on Sunday in Accra to bid farewell to the outgoing Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Professor Emmanuel Martey.

The service was held at the Peniel Congregation (Salem) Teshie, where Rev Martey, the 16th Moderator, started his early Christian life.

Rev Martey served the church for six years, and throughout the period he focused attention on spiritual development and on the evils of the Ghanaian society particularly, corruption and abuse of incumbency.

He constantly sought to remind Ghanaians about the need to desist from unholy acts like corruption, bribery, among others, either in public or private life and to live righteously.

That certainly made him a man not loved by every Ghanaian as he was severally condemned by some individuals who felt attacked personally by his commentaries on major national issues.

But he remained unperturbed, constantly calling on his fellow clergymen to join him in the fight against indiscipline in the Ghanaian society.

As he delivered his last sermon as the Moderator of PCG at the service, Rev Martey signaled to Ghanaians about the need to prepare themselves adequately for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

He called for a ‘clean’ society, warning that Ghanaians should not allow themselves to go through the same problems like those of the days of biblical Noah who were not prepared for God.

He seized the opportunity to thank members and leaders of PCG for the support, love and respect they accorded him during his tenure of office.

Touching on his achievements as leader of PCG during the period under review, Prof. Martey said with pride, “PCG today is stronger than ever.”

According to him, when he took over in 2010, the Church had 16 presbyteries but it now boasts of 21.

Aside the additional presbyteries, he said, PCG has created several new districts and congregations and has expanded to the USA and Europe, among others.