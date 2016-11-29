Rising Political Violence: Something Is Missing IGP, Restore Order!!! Part--2

Keeping fit is a very welcoming gesture in ensuring a good, healty body and harmonisation. The idea of health walk preceding political rally is not a bad one but where it becomes recipe for chaos is the problem. Coming events they say 'cast their own shadows' and we must find ways to prevent it from reccurring.

As a matter of fact, what at all has keep-fit activities got to do with politics? Is it really necessary? No one should undermine and compromise the peace we are enjoying in this country. Multiparty has come to stay and we must not do anything to rock the boat.

The recent Nima violence resulting in the attack of Nana Addo's residence, is rather unfortunate, condemnable and a regrettable one.

I am not writing this to apportion any blame as politicians normally do and turn our attention from it. Such political accusations divert attentions and exonerate perpetrators of such crimes.

Whether NDC or NPP is not my major concern. My concern is the breakdown of discipline, tolerance and human respect for one another.

It is curious to know that just away from Nana Addo's residence is the Nima police station and cannot imagine why people could take the law into their own hands and act with such impunity.

We must know that the dividend of democracy is living in peace. No one can keep the peace we are enjoying except ourselves.

Some people have become so obsessed and unconscionable that they will do everything in the name of politics to survive notwithstanding to causing mayhem.

It would also be recalled that a Kumasi health walk which the president took part recorded some skirmishes of an alleged brutalisation of onlookers and political opponents.

I think some politicians are under the cover of darkness to influence gullible electorates to foment trouble to road users and onlookers.

The police must have a clear guideline to these activities. Ghana is the only place we have. We cherish and protect the peace we have. Another case worth mentioning is the violent clashes in Odododiodioo. It should remind us that peace in Ghana could be fragile and not be overlooked.

Prominent names have been mentioned including the sitting MP Nii Lantey Vanderpuije. Political victims suffer in palpable silence whereby the perpetrators of such crimes are celebrated.

The police must crack the whip on this developing behaviour. Political rallies that go into the night must be watched closely.

Peace cannot be guaranteed. These worrying developments become a recipe to foment trouble and mayhem.