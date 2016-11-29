CODEO finds evidence of massive NDC, NPP vote buying

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) says they have found evidence of massive vote buying by both the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

CODEO says its observers saw NDC and NPP parliamentary candidates giving money to people and some women groups in some communities in the Tolon Constituency of the Northern Region.

In one case on October 14, 2016, an aspiring Member of Parliament in Sefwi Akontobra gave money to parents and university students to settle their school fees.

CODEO, however, failed to identify the Parliamentary aspirant.

National Coordinator for the group Albert Arhin admits guilty political figures most be exposed.

Meanwhile, CODEO it is satisfied with the level of preparedness for next week’s general polls.

The presidential election on December 7 is billed to be a fierce contest between NPP's Nana Akufo-Addo, who is making his third attempt at the presidency, and incumbent President John Mahama.

Others are Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, wife of Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Dr Edward Mahama of the People's National Convention (PNC) who is also making his fifth attempt at the Presidency and independent candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY).

A total of 15,683,435 voters will be expected to cast their ballot to elect the new President and Parliamentarians.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com