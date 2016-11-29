Bawumia jabs Mahama; says achievements are minimal

The running mate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has run down the achievements of the John Mahama led administration.

President Mahama has been campaigning for re-election with social infrastructure being one of his main trump cards.

However, speaking to electorates of Tempane in the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP was able to accomplish a lot more with less resources for the country.

He therefore canvassed the votes of the electorates with the promise of revitalizing the National Health Insurance Scheme; reinstate allowances for teacher and nursing trainees among others.

“NPP had only 20 billion ghana cedis and with that 20 billion, we constructed National Youth Employment, National Health Insurance, Teacher Trainee allowance, free maternal care, Nurses Training allowance, Metro Mass Transit, all of that for only 20 billion ghana cedis.

“Our hospital services are in Trobu but we don’t have enough resources so we are going to put in the necessary resources to strengthen the National Health Insurance Scheme so that it will work for all of us. In addition we will fully restore the Nursing Trainee allowances. Not the type of propaganda, 419 restoration that this Mahama led administration is doing.”

Answer my 170 questions

Dr. Bawumia further challenged Amissah Arthur for the second time to urgently respond to his 170 questions on the economy to enable Ghanaians decide which party to place their bet on for prudent management of the economy.

Addressing the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy( TESCCON) branch of Gbawaa college of education in Pusiga in the region, Dr. Bawumia said : “…When I presented the current state of the economy, the NDC said I was lying so I presented that with 170 statements of facts and I said true or false, discuss but the Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur and the economic management team went into hiding, they said they will answer at the right time and now they say these are not questions.

“I( Bawumia) challenge the Vice President, prove your words as an economist, address these 170 statements one by one, true or false. Analytically present your data, I want to see your data in answering these questions that is all and prove yourself as an economist. We have to be serious about the mismanagement of this economy.”

Dr. Bawumia also indicated that the NDC government amidst the high borrowings coupled with the discovery of oil cannot sustain the social intervention programmes the NPP initiated.

“The NDC government cannot pay the National health insurance, free maternal health, teacher and nurses allowances, feeding grants, school feeding, contractors, youth employment among others so where is the money?Every major social intervention they say there is no money but somehow magically the money appears when it is time for create, loot and share.There is money only when it’s time for SADA, GYEEDA, Woyome Karpower,Subah, Ameri power deal…”

Dr. Bawumia therefore appealed to electorates to vote massively for the NPP to turn the fortunes of Ghana around.

By: Caleb Kudah & Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana