Thabo Mbeki arrives in Ghana today; leads Commonwealth Observer Mission for Dec 7 polls

Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, is expected in Accra on Tuesday to lead the Commonwealth Observer Mission for the general elections on December 7.

The South African diplomat will stay in Ghana for the next two weeks, returning to his home country on December 13.

Mr Mbeki says he accepted the Commonwealth assignment because “all of us have a responsibility to do everything possible to ensure that Africa continues to consolidate and deepen democracy as one of the central pillars in her Renaissance.”

Ghanaians will on December 7, 2016, elect a new President and 275 Members of Parliament.

Six other candidates are contesting incumbent President John Dramani Mahama who is seeking a second four-year term in office.

Those in the race are Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is making his third attempt at the presidency.

Others are Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, wife of Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Dr Edward Mahama of the People's National Convention (PNC) who is also making his fifth attempt at the Presidency and independent candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY).

A total of 15,683,435 voters will be expected to cast their ballot to elect the new President and Parliamentarians.

