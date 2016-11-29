UG alumni association inaugurates university hospital mothers' wing

The Alumni Association of University of Ghana (UG) has inaugurated a GH¢ 450,000.00 mothers’ wing facility at the University of Ghana Hospital to house mothers whose children are on admission.

The 20 to 25-bed facility consists of five rooms, kitchen, television room, restroom and also room for single men whose children are on admission.

Tullow Oil Ghana Limited provided the Association with GH¢ 100,000.00, as seed money to start the project while Domod Roofing provided roofing sheets.

Chairman of the UG Alumni Association, Paa Kwesi Yankey, said mothers whose children happen to be on admission in the Hospital are often required to stay around, but unfortunately, there was no space available for them.

He said the Alumni Association deemed it fit to provide such a facility to lessen their stress and provide some level of comfort for them.

He commended the members of the Alumni Association, Mr Gibrine Adam, Managing Director of EPP Books, Tullow Oil Ghana, Ecobank Ghana Limited, Enterprise Group, PDMSD, Professor Ernest Aryeetey, Mr and Mrs (Dr) Samuel Kwofie, Mr Yaw Gyamfi of PSB Construction and Mr Felix Djanie of Mahogany lodge for their instrumental role leading to the realisation of the project.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, who cut the ribbon to formally inaugurate the facility lauded the Alumni Association for their efforts made in ensuring that the facility was completed on schedule.

He said all citadel of learning had their progressive development undertaken and sustained by their own products.

He called on members to strengthen the alumni networks in order to build closer collaboration with the university.

Dr Joyce Norgbe, the Deputy Director of the UG Hospital, expressed her gratitude to the Alumni Association for the support given to the Hospital.

In honour of his mother, Alumnus Gibrine Adam, CEO and Managing Director of EPP Books, donated GH¢ 20.000.00 to the facility for one of the rooms to be named after his mother, Zainab Alewa.