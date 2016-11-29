The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 29 November 2016 06:06 CET

I am the peace-loving leader Ghana needs – Mahama

By MyJoyOnline

President John Mahama has urged Ghanaians to retain him on December 7 because he is the President the country needs for progress.

President Mahama says apart from his ability to fix problems as evidenced by the jobs he has created, his ability to stabilise the economy, improve infrastructure and stabilise power supply, Ghanaians must also consider his humility and his quest for peace as part of the reasons to renew his mandate.

The President said these at Twifo Praso in the Central Region as he intensifies his campaign to get a one-touch victory in the December polls.

President Mahama says Ghana needs a leader who can unite the country and prevent it from burning over ethnocentric or political differences.

As part of his campaign of the Central Region, President Mahama also commissioned two of his community day Senior High Schools and also addressed a number of rallies.

He was also in Elmina to commission a fish processing factory for fisher folks in the region.

The President will be in Cape Coast, the Central Region capital later Tuesday, to commission the ultra-modern Kotokuraba market and also commission the overpass on the Kasoa interchange.

He is also billed to commission a number of other projects in the region.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

The mistakes we commit today give us the opportunity to do things differently tomorrow.
By: siLas Rosckson
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img