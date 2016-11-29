I am the peace-loving leader Ghana needs – Mahama

President John Mahama has urged Ghanaians to retain him on December 7 because he is the President the country needs for progress.

President Mahama says apart from his ability to fix problems as evidenced by the jobs he has created, his ability to stabilise the economy, improve infrastructure and stabilise power supply, Ghanaians must also consider his humility and his quest for peace as part of the reasons to renew his mandate.

The President said these at Twifo Praso in the Central Region as he intensifies his campaign to get a one-touch victory in the December polls.

President Mahama says Ghana needs a leader who can unite the country and prevent it from burning over ethnocentric or political differences.

As part of his campaign of the Central Region, President Mahama also commissioned two of his community day Senior High Schools and also addressed a number of rallies.

He was also in Elmina to commission a fish processing factory for fisher folks in the region.

The President will be in Cape Coast, the Central Region capital later Tuesday, to commission the ultra-modern Kotokuraba market and also commission the overpass on the Kasoa interchange.

He is also billed to commission a number of other projects in the region.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com