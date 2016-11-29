Culinary sub-sector can absorb jobless youth if supported – EKGS boss

The Director of EKGS Culinary Institute says the culinary sub-sector of the hospitality industry could help address the unemployment situation in the country if it is given the needed support to grow.

Efua Otuwa Goode Obeng Kyei says the sub-sector has the potential of providing Ghanaian youth, who are unskilled, with the right skills that would keep them not only employed but also useful to society.

“The sub-sector holds a huge potential to attaining the twin objectives of creating sustainable employment and reducing poverty among our people if the government makes a conscious effort to groom it,” she said.

Addressing students and parents at the Institute’s 36th Graduation Ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Center Sunday, Mrs Obeng Kyei said government could support the sub-sector through soft loans and provision of quality tools for local practitioners to do their work with ease.

At least a total of 85 students graduated. They cut across the various departments at the Institute namely Cake Making and Decorating-Sugarcraft, Pastry Arts, Cookery Arts and Floral Décor.

Speaking on the theme "Harnessing the potential of the youth to attain the sustainable development goals (SDGs)," the Director said considering the level of development of Ghana, it is important for to place priority on skills to spur on development.

According to her, when government comes to the aid of the culinary sub-sector, local companies would expand their facilities to accommodate more of the unskilled youth on the street.

"The government should insulate if from foreign domination, otherwise foreigners with the wherewithal can take advantage of the situation and dominate it to the detriment of indigenous Ghanaians," he said.

Mrs Obeng Kyei appealed to practitioners in the sector to "wake up to the challenges in the modern hospitality industry to meet the changing needs and expectations of customers."

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com