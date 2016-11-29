Northern Women for Peace wants peace in December elections

The Northern Women for Peace, a coalition of traders in the Northern Region are worried about the spate of political violence across the country.

The group fears the situation may get out of hand if the security is not beefed up ahead of the elections.

The women cited the recent clashes in Wulensi and Nanton in Northern Region which they say has heightened fears in the area.

Addressing a press conference in Tamale the spokes person of the group, Sara Ajara Musah said the Northern Region is very volatile and violence can spread within a twinkle of an eye especially when it fuelled by partisan politics.

She said the people of the area cannot take the relative peace for granted. Madam Ajara said countries which are currently at war were once peaceful and the called for a renewed effort towards maintaining peace in the country.

She also called on the security agencies especially the Ghana Police Service to increase their visibility in the communities from now till the political tension completely subsides.

Madam Ajara also called on them to exhibit professionalism in their work without fear or favour to protect lives, properties and the peace the country is currently enjoying.

The president of the women's group urged the police to resource their intelligence operatives to enable them pick up signals that could help prevent the pockets of violence from surfacing.

She called on religious leaders to continue preaching peace and tolerance to their congregants to create the awareness.

Madam Ajara said the Northern Women for peace would continue to campaign for peace before, during and after the elections adding that they will soon step up the campaign by visiting various radio stations in the region to carry their message through.