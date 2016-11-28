Ghanaians must have hope in President Mahama - Veep

Abura Dunkwa (C/R), Nov. 28, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has called on Ghanaians to have hope in President John Dramani Mahama and renew his mandate for another four years.

He appealed to the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to close their ranks and campaign vigorously for the party to retain power.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur made the call when he addressed hundreds of NDC supporters at Abura Dunkwa in the Abura-Aseibu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region.

The Vice President's tour of the AAK Constituency concludes the second phase of the four-day campaign of the Central Region.

The 'Touching Base' campaign tour has already taken him to Gomoa East, Gomoa Central, Agona West, Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Mfantsiman and Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese constituencies.

He was accompanied by Madam Ama Benyiwa Doe, a Member of the Council of State and former National Women's Organiser, Ms Barbara Asamoah, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Sam Garba, the Administrator of GETFund, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the First Vice Chairman of the NDC, Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan, former National Organiser, and other national and regional officers of the party.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur stated that the NDC Government did not and would not discriminate in the provision of development projects.

He assured Ghanaians that the second term of President Mahama would be characterized by more development projects and jobs for the youth.

'The love President Mahama has for the country is unmatched and he is, therefore, determined to make it a better place for all,' he said.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur said the NDC had the majority of Ghanaians on its side and it would, therefore, not encourage any violent act as it would not contribute to the December 7 election victory.

He, however, cautioned that anyone caught disturbing the peace or engaging in violence would be decisively dealt with by the security agencies.

Madam Ama Benyiwa Doe appealed to the youth to join and remain in the NDC as it is the only political party that can guarantee their future.

She said the NDC was the only political party that gave opportunity to the youth to serve in any capacity without looking at the person's religious or ethnic affiliation or financial strength but just the ability, sound mind and intellectual capacity to work.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo, on his part, appealed to Ghanaians, especially floating voters and supporters of the NDC, to vote massively for President Mahama and all the party's parliamentary candidates for the continuity of 'Changing Lives and Transforming Ghana.'

He cautioned them against voting skirt and blouse.

