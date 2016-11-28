Rotary Club raises funds for school project

Accra, Nov. 28, GNA - The Rotary Club- Spintex, has initiated a fundraising activity to construct an ultra-modern kindergarten classroom block, a library and an ICT laboratory for the Old Lashibi Tema Metropolitan Assembly School.

Jennifer D. Brock, the President of the Rotary Club, said the initiative 'is to create a better learning environment for the children in the community and by extension shape their future as the proposed block will replace a dilapidated wooden structure that currently housed the pupils'.

Mrs Brock said the fundraising launch was the first step towards raising an amount of $ 120,000 to construct the kindergarten block for the library and an ICT Centre.

She called on all well- meaning citizens and corporate organisations in the Lashibi- Tema community and beyond to support the initiative.

The Rotary Club of Accra Spintex has adopted the school and has already refurbished and stocked its existing library which also serves as a staff common room.

'Our goal is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education and increase adult literacy,'' she said.

She added that the club was confident the project would be executed within two years.

Madam Gertrude Owusu, the Headteacher of the school, expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club and said the provision of the facilities was heartwarming and very inspiring.

Rotary International is a service organisation that brings together a global network of volunteers who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges.

GNA