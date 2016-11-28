Veep challenges Bawumia to provide 170 questions

Moree (C/R), Nov.28, GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has challenged Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to make his 170 questions available for him to answer.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, at a public lecture in September, accused President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for handling the economy poorly in the last eight years.

During the lecture he challenged the Vice President to answer some 170 questions bordering on the economy that he (Dr Bawumia) will provide.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur threw the challenge when he joined hundreds of enthusiastic NDC supporters to embark on a health walk at Moree, his hometown, in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency of the Central Region.

The Vice President, accompanied by his wife, Matilda, begun the health walk from the Moree Junction on the main Cape Coast Road as the number kept swelling as he entered the town.

The massive turnout was to drum home the fact that the Vice President indeed hails from the town and to refute the NPP claims that he does not come from the town.

In a message to the supporters, Vice President Amissah-Arthur asked the people to ignore the lies being told by the NPP and keep supporting the NDC and vote massively for President John Mahama.

Though there were other activities in the town the people of Moree came out in their numbers to join the Vice President in the walk.

They walked through some of the principal streets of the town amid drumming and dancing. The Vice President went to his family house and had a brief meeting with his relatives.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur said he had personally been doing a lot for the development of Moree.

In recognition of this, Nana Kwegya, the Chief of Moree, presented a citation to Vice President Amissah-Arthur which described him as a role model and an influential person among the people of Moree and beyond.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the First Vice Chairman of the NDC, assured the youth of the country of better job opportunities under President Mahama for the next four years.

He said the foundation had been laid including the rehabilitation of the defunct state industries which would provide additional jobs for the youth.

Yaw Boateng Gyan, the former National Organiser of the NDC, asked the party's supporters to vote massively for President Mahama and all the parliamentary candidates.

