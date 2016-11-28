Peace Council appeals for platform decorum

By Caesar Abagali, GNA

Tamale, Nov. 28, GNA - The National Peace Council (NPC) has appealed to political parties and their leadership to be polite and civil in their pronouncements during campaigns.

The Revered Father Thaddeus Kuusah, the Northern Regional Executive Secretary of the NPC, made the appeal during separate functions in the Northern Region to sensitise political youth leaders, opinion leaders and other stakeholders in peace building to ensure peace before, during and after the December elections.

The programme was organised by the National Peace Council (NPC) in collaboration with the USAID and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) aimed at ensuring that the youth, politicians and the media act responsibly before, during and after the polls.

Father Kuusah said leaders of political parties must desist from making negative statements and let their followers know that no leader could be made through the blessings and predictions of traditional authorities and religious leaders but only through the ballot box.

He said political parties must have confidence in state institutions such as the police, judiciary, Electoral Commission, and NPC among others and that the electoral processes were nothing but adherence to legitimate processes required by the laws of the state.

'Thus political parties and their supporters must follow grievance procedures to address their concerns,' he said, adding that 'political parties are reminded that not everybody is qualified to vote but only registered voters and must therefore concentrate on voter education,' he said.

He advised political parties to select and train competent people to serve as agents during the polls, educate their supporters to reduce the incidence of rejected ballots and inform them to check for the EC Validation Stamp when they receive their ballot papers.

He said the upcoming election should be seen in the light of seasonal events and should not be the end of the world because a party or the wishes of some people could not be realised.

