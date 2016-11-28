Royal Bank Foundation provides boreholes for communities

By Frederica Kyeremateng, GNA

Gbintiri (N/R), Nov. 28, GNA - The Royal Bank Foundation, the charity wing of The Royal Bank, has constructed 12 boreholes for 11 communities in the Northern Region to ensure improved access to potable water.

The beneficiary communities are Gbintiri, Gambaga, and Nalerigu Atabiya in the East Mamprusi District, Katejili, Kitare, Kokonagye and Mbowura in the Kpandai District, Gyamtutu and Makango in the East Gonja District, Kukuo in the Nanumba South District and Wulugu in the West Mamprusi District.

The intervention formed part of the bank's corporate social responsibility to provide the health, sanitation and water needs of the citizens.

Mr Kwame Baah Nuako, the Head of Marketing at The Royal Bank, during the inauguration of the facilities at Gbintiri over the weekend, said it was the aim of the Foundation to annually provide 60 boreholes to deprived communities across the country.

Ubor Jabab Wajak, the Chief of Gbintiri, expressed gratitude to The Royal Bank Foundation for providing the community with the facilities and appealed to other non-governmental organisations to assist with more social amenities.

GNA