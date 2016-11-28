The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Vodafone Ghana rewards customers

By GNA

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Takoradi, Nov. 28, GNA - Five loyal customers of Vodafone Ghana over the weekend received a total of GHâ‚µ50,000.00 for being dedicated customers of the telecommunication network.

The five: Mr Osei Kwame, Mr Mallam Haruna, Amin Abrahim and Mr Emmanuel Arhin Arthur all received GHâ‚µ5000.00 each under the Vodafone 'Yee Twi promotions' with Mr Toufiq Mustapha, bagging GHâ‚µ30000.00 in the first round of loyalty draw in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The Yee Twi promotion, which started in September this year, is expected to end by December 31 with the ultimate winner winning GHâ‚µ150,000.00.

Mr Richmond Asante, Director of Mass Marketing, Vodafone Ghana said the Telecommunication network was committed to customer satisfaction and rewards through the various social initiatives taken to enhance relationship and brand's image.

He said rewarding and appreciating customers for their role in the success and continuity of our business was an endless cycle at Vodafone, adding we would continue to look for innovative ways to impact their lives.

GNA

whether you think you can or can not; you are very often right!
By: Kwabena Boamah
