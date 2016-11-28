Only God ordains leaders - Pastor

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Sumbrungu (UE), Nov. 28, GNA - Ghanaians have been urged not to do anything to undermine peace in Ghana, as only God ordains leaders, and cheating and violence would not produce the right person to lead the country.

Reverend Richard Adongo of the Fountain Gate Chapel, made the call during an inter-denomination prayer service, organised by the All Believers Union, at Sumbrungu, near Bolgatanga Municipality.

He said everybody had the constitutional right to make his or her personal choice of candidates and under no circumstance should one be victimised for making his or her own preference.

Reverend Adongo said the December 7 elections was very crucial and would test the maturity of the electorate.

He entreated Ghanaians to live in peace and harmony and allow God to choose a leader of His choice for the country.

He led the Congregation in praying for all the presidential and parliamentary aspirants, the media, the security agencies and the Electoral Commission.

He expressed the need for Christians to pray feverishly for the stakeholders of the elections to prevent Satan from using them to cause trouble.

The Municipal Crime Officer of the Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Issahaku Solomon, assured the electorate that adequate security measures had been put in place by the Security Taskforce particularly at identified flash points.

He, however, cautioned the electorate to avoid unlawful acts such as the carrying of weapons, wearing of Party T-shirts and campaigning among others on the voting day.

The Presiding Member of the Municipal Assembly, Mr George Ayanore, re-echoed the need for peaceful co-existence to pave way for development.

He said political violence had affected the development of countries such as Liberia and Kenyan.

Pastor Obed Adoliyinepore, the Coordinator of All Believers Union, explained that the Union which was born in 2012 had undertaken a lot of activities including crusades and night vigils to intercede for the blessing and peace for the region and the nation as a whole.

Both the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidates for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency who were represented pledged their commitment to peace in the forthcoming general election.

