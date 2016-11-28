Parliamentary aspirant to create fund for women's welfare

Accra, Nov. 28, GNA - Mrs Diana Twum, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma West, has pledged to put her first six months salary into a revolving fund to cater for women's welfare in the constituency when voted into power.

'I am going to do this due to the mounting financial difficulties confronting women in the area to enable them to become self-reliant in their small businesses to be able to enrol and support their children's school needs,' she said.

Mrs Twum, popularly known as 'Dynamic Diana,' made the promise in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Dansoman in Accra when she undertook a house-to-house campaign.

She said as an educationist and women advocate the welfare of children and women would be central in her developmental agenda by putting in place schemes that would impact positively in their lives.

Mrs Twum said she would meet with the Dansoman Market Women to fashion out ways of transforming the market into ultra-modern facility that would encourage and increase patronage.

She said there was the need to create space at the market to allow for the haulage and delivery of goods on wholesale basis which would result in bringing down prices of foodstuff.

Mrs Twum said Opetekwei, Shiabu, Mansalor, Mampongse and Gbebu in the constituency would witness their fair share of development to bring positive change in the lives of people under her administration.

She said plans were afoot to develop the Dansoman Children's Park which is in a deplorable state into a sports complex to discover talents in the children and the youth.

'The Shiabu area abounds with talents, especially in boxing, and we need to nurture it. I would ensure that provision is made of a boxing arena to promote the sports,' Mrs Twum said.

She said to generate revenue and create jobs for the youth, the Glefe Area would be turned into tourists' site with the use of ferries and boats on the two rivers in the area while developing beach sports.

She said all developmental projects taking place in the constituency were being sponsored by the Government and asked some political leaders in the area to desist from taking claims for them.

Mrs Twum said she had the brighter chance of winning the parliamentary seat come December 7 because; 'I mingle with the ordinary citizens and am easily accessible and I have no doubt they will vote for me since I am one of their own.

'Whatever happens at the end of the day, Ghanaians are the winners and it is God who decides,' she said.

