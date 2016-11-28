CODEO worried about political violence, partisan chiefs ahead of elections

Breach of electoral laws and violence are the two major setbacks to Ghana's election which is just eight days away, election monitoring institution CODEO has said.

The group is worried about the increasing partisan roles being played by chiefs across the country which is in clear violation of the law.

A leading member of the group Kofi Arhin told Joy News the phenomenon is "something we should be worried about."

He cited chiefs in Tolon and Nyankpala in the Northern Region as the most guilty.

"The chiefs are campaigning seriously and soliciting for votes. Chiefs are not to engage in partisan politics," he said.

Mr Arhin also cited political violence especially between the supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress and opposition New Patriotic Party as another major headache the country should be worried about.

There have been clashes between the two supporters in Accra, in the Eastern Region and other parts of the country leaving many supporters from both parties injured.

Mr Arhin hoped the police will be more proactive in policing areas that are believed to be flash points.

The CODEO representative was however convinced the Electoral Commission is prepared for the Special Voting which will take place on December 1, 2016.

The Special Voting will be for security personnel, media men and electoral officers, who because of their jobs will not have the opportunity to vote on election day.

The EC is ready. They sent all electoral materials to the various stations. There are indications everything is ready for the Special Voting," he said.

