Lexta Ghana embarks on customer feedback exercise

The management and staff of Lexta Ghana Limited, producers and suppliers of Yazz products and Hooch Foods has visited the Madina Municipality in Accra to interact with retailers, distributors and customers.

The exercise dubbed: ‘Lexta Customer Day’ was to afford the company the opportunity to build stronger relationships with customers on whom the company’s success rests.

Lexta’s Head of Sales and Marketing, Seth Ntiamoah-Asare described the maiden edition of the exercise as fruitful.

“We directly engaged our customers to find out whether they are getting the best of service from our distributors and sales officers. Building relationships with key stakeholders is very important because it is what drives growth in every business and for us at Lexta, we always strive to live up to our name by being a caring brand for caring families,” he said.

The ‘Lexta Customer Day’ exercise further created an avenue for staff who represent the face and voice of the company to establish an in-person interaction with customers and shoppers alike.

They visited the Madina Municipality with a focus on the main Madina market and the various residential areas.

The ‘Lexta Customer Day’ is an exercise specifically designed by the leadership of the company to periodically visit the various markets and neighbourhoods across the country to recognize and appreciate the efforts of all customers, as well as build sustainable relationships with them.

The team was led by the Chief Finance Officer (CFO), Mr. Bismark Adom-Dankwah, Head of Sales and Marketing, Mr. Seth Ntiamoah-Asare, the Head of Logistics and Operations, Mr. Gideon Osae Danso and the Head of Human Resource and Administration, Mrs. Ohenewaa Osei Pipim.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com