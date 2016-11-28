Central Region home of NDC, no longer swing region – Kofi Adams

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has predicted a resounding win in the Central Region less than eight days to the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The party says the Region which is considered as one of the swing regions in Ghana’s election would vote for it in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to Evans Mensah, host of Joy FM’s Top Story programme, National Coordinator for President Mahama's 2016 Campaign, Kofi Adams said the “Central Region is a home for us.”

According to him, the late President John Evans Atta-Mills who hailed from the Region has handed it to President John Mahama after his death in July 2012.

Political parties especially the governing NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) have intensified their campaign activities as Ghanaians prepare to elect a president and 275 members of Ghana's legislature on December 7.

The parties have carefully targeted their campaign activities in regions which are reputed to be crucial in the victory of any presidential candidate.

The three swing regions are the Western, Greater Accra and Central Regions.

The Central Region especially has voted for both the NPP and NDC every eight years.

The NDC won the Region in 1992 and 1996 while the NPP won it in 2000 and 2004. NDC was later to regain its dominance in the Region in 2008 and 2012.

Refresh the page for more…

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]