SHS student dies from stomach ache, father suspects foul play

The father of a deceased second-year student of the St. Stephens Senior High School at Asiakwa in the Eastern Region, Samuel Commodore, is suspecting foul play in the death of his son which occurred on Friday, November 25.

The deceased student, Boris Commodore, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital after complaining of severe stomach pains after supper at the school’s dining hall.

But the concerned father believes his son may have been poisoned by another student, following an earlier altercation between his son and the student over a girl in the school.

The deceased boy’s father recounted to Citi News that, he was informed that “after dining the previous night, by 12 [midnight] my child was complaining of a stomach ache. So because they could not rush him to the hospital [at that moment], they were waiting for dawn to get a car.”

“By 3:00 am, the thing became worse; so by the time they picked the child from the school to the hospital and reached the hospital, the child was already dead,” Mr. Commodore said.

The boy’s father narrated that, at the mortuary, he saw his dead son foaming from the nostrils; and according to him, “everybody, including the mortuary attendants, were saying that these kinds of deaths are associated with poison.”

He thus believes the student his son had the physical altercation with may have been behind the death, “so I am suspecting by what they were saying and the previous incident that there is foul play,” Mr. Commodore stated.

Police awaiting professional assessment

Meanwhile, police have been cautious in describing death as a murder.

In a Citi News interview, the Kyebi District Police Commander, DSP Marian Osei, said investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of death.

“We are looking at the information that has been reported to us. That is the basis of our investigation,” DSP Osei stated, and called for any other available information.

In light of the allegations of foul play and poisoning, she also stated that “for someone to expressly state the reason or the cause of one's death, it must come from a qualified medical doctor's or toxicologist's report.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana