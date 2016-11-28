Samira Bawumia campaigns in Northern Region

Wife of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Vice Presidential Candidate, Hajia Samira Bawumia, is on her second leg campaign tour of the Northern Region.

She is meeting with organized women groups canvassing for votes for the NPP.

Hajia Samira Bawumia addressed leadership and members of the Northern Regional Chapter of the National Association of Tailors and Dressmakers at the Tamale Jubilee Park.

She urged them to massively vote for Nana Akufo Addo and all NPP Parliamentary candidates on December 7.

“NPP is coming to help and support you so we are pleading with you don't let anybody come and deceive you. We know the suffering we are in today and so on December 7, we want all of you to vote massively for the NPP Presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and all your Parliamentary candidates and make sure that victory shall be ours Insha Allah.”

“I want to assure you that when NPP wins. you should know that I am going to work for all of you. What will help your business I will help you to get it Insha AllahP; for you to move forward. So all we need for you to do is to support us on December 7 so that we will get a one-touch victory for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and all your MPs,” she stressed.

She said the next NPP government will support them with the needed logistics to boost their trade.

“Today; your business is not doing well, people are not sewing as much because the economy is not doing well. Insha Allah, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are coming to fix the economy so that you will get more business and move forward.”

“NPP brought MASLOC and we are having an entrepreneurship programme for young entrepreneurs. Those of you who want to start your own businesses we are going to provide loans for you to buy your machines and start your own businesses.”

Hajia Samira claimed that the Mahama led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has collapsed the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“We are suffering in Ghana. Today your health insurance is not working well and Insha Allah when NPP comes we will make sure the health insurance is working so that when you go to the hospital they won't say collect and go and buy medicine somewhere.”

She made a cash donation of Ghc1,000 in addition to the NPP regional secretariat's cash donation of Ghc2,000 and 2,000 pairs of scissors as well as 1,000 pieces of tape measurements.

The NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, assured them that the party will fulfill every campaign promise when elected on December 7.

According to him, the governing NDC has nothing new to offer Ghanaians for which reason President John Dramani Mahama does not deserve a renewal of his mandate.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana