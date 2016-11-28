Rectified list of DKM customers to be out this week

The Official Liquidator for DKM Microfinance, the Registrar General's Department has told Citi Business News the final list of creditors affected in the error ridden list, will be released by close of this week.

According to the Official Liquidator, 93,000 validated customer list was completed last Saturday, November 26th, 2016.

The Principal Company Inspector for the Official Liquidator for DKM Microfinance, Jones Nathaniel Ansah, earlier told Citi Business News customers who were paid less than their entitlements would be paid their monies after all the necessary corrections are completed.

Mr. Ansah was optimistic the creditors will receive their monies this week when the final list is released.

“Ninety three thousand claims have been verified by PWC. They have made it known to us that it has been done but what they are doing probably is to finalize the list of payment to those creditors over there so tomorrow we are going to have those that came for their money or those that didn't come for it then will take it up from there,” he said.

Background

Thousands of customers of DKM Microfinance Company lost their investments running into millions of cedis after the owners of the company invested in unapproved venture and lost their funds.

Customers of the company thronged to all the branches to withdraw their funds after the news went viral, creating a panic situation.

The Bank of Ghana confiscated the assets of the company and appointed the Registrar General's Department to commence liquidation process to refund customers of the company.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana.